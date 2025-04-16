Local

Deputies searching for man accused of using fake ID to make bank withdrawals

By WHIO Staff
Bank Fraud suspect in Warren County Photo contributed by Warren County Sheriff's Office (via X) (Warren County Sheriff's Office (via X) /Warren County Sheriff's Office (via X))
WARREN COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

Deputies are searching for a man accused of bank fraud, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is accused of using a fake identification card with his image and a phony name to make bank withdrawals.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that the branches involved were in Loveland, Liberty Township, Mason, and Morrow.

The man allegedly made “a series of withdrawals from the account for both cash and cashier’s checks.”

Contact Detective Mark Purdy at (513) 695-2438 with information or contact him by email.

