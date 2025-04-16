Deputies searching for man accused of using fake ID to make bank withdrawals

WARREN COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies are searching for a man accused of bank fraud, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is accused of using a fake identification card with his image and a phony name to make bank withdrawals.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said on social media that the branches involved were in Loveland, Liberty Township, Mason, and Morrow.

The man allegedly made “a series of withdrawals from the account for both cash and cashier’s checks.”

Contact Detective Mark Purdy at (513) 695-2438 with information or contact him by email.

Bank Fraud - Help Needed Identifying Suspect



Between March 11, 2025, and March 25, 2025, an unknown male suspect entered multiple local bank branches. The branches involved were in Loveland, Liberty Township, Mason, and Morrow.



The suspect is using a fraudulent identification… pic.twitter.com/Vxe4GNErFs — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) April 15, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group