Chance of strong to severe storms this weekend; wind, large hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see strong to severe storms this weekend.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the Miami Valley under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe storms.
Parts of the Northern Miami Valley are under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5).
“Wind and large hail are the main threats,” said Ritz. “Risks are low, but now is the time to be weather aware.”
There is another chance for storms Sunday into Monday. Ritz says the timing is uncertain due to the inconsistency of the low pressure.
We could see strong storms and heavy rain with the system.
“Rainfall totals have varied but currently looking at 2 to 4 inches across the Valley through Monday,” Ritz stated.
Storm Center 7 will continue to provide additional updates.
