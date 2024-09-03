Deputies respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting in Harrison Township Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies were called to reports of someone who had been shot at the Speedway on North Dixie.

At this time, it is not clear if the shooting happened at the Speedway or if someone showed up with a gunshot wound at that location.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn more.

