Deputies, medics respond after school bus crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Medics have responded after a school bus crash in Washington Township Wednesday morning.
Deputies and medics responded at 7:55 a.m. to Nutt Road and Sprinters Crossing on initial reports of a school bus crash.
At least one person is hurt, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
We are working to learn the extent of that person’s injuries and will update the story.
