Deputies investigating multi-vehicle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County Saturday evening, a Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
Before 6 p.m., Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a crash at US-40 and OH-320.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 the exact number of vehicles involved was not clear.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.
