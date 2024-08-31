Deputies investigating multi-vehicle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Preble County Saturday evening, a Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

Before 6 p.m., Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a crash at US-40 and OH-320.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 the exact number of vehicles involved was not clear.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

