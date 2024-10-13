Driver hospitalized after crashing into pole in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a pole in Greene County Saturday night, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 4000 block of Baker Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash after 8:30 p.m.

The deputy said the driver was the only person inside the car.

Medics transported the driver to an area hospital, but information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

The crash caused a minor power outage to neighboring houses, but AES Ohio is on scene working to restore it.

It is unclear how this crash occurred.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.

