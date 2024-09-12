Deputies to hold 2 OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County this week

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies will hold a pair of OVI checkpoints in Montgomery County this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct two OVI checkpoints on Friday, according to a spokesperson.
It will be in Jefferson Township on Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
There were over 11,000 crashes in Montgomery County in 2023, 512 involved an impaired driver, and 38 were deadly, the spokesperson said.
The locations will be announced later this week.
