Deputies conduct sex offender sweep ahead of Halloween

MIAMI COUNTY — It was an early morning for one local sheriff’s office as they conducted their annual countywide sweep of sex offenders just before Halloween.

News Center 7 was the only TV station to go along with deputies as they did their checks in Miami County. We’ll take you along on their search tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Sex offenders are required by law to register their home and work addresses, as well as their vehicle information. On Tuesday, one by one, deputies headed to the over 180 registered sex offenders in Miami County to make sure they were where they said they were supposed to be.

“We just want to make sure that, especially before the Halloween season, that everybody is in compliance, living where they say they should be just so that the public registry is up to date and accurate,” Deputy Richard Mann said.

