USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dayton; $150,000 reward offered

DAYTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects in an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Dayton.

A USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint for their arrow key on October 14 near 4641 Merrick Drive, according to a spokesperson for USPIS. The carrier was not injured.

>> Local mother sentenced after 2 young children die in apartment fire

The suspects are still at large, the spokesperson said. The first suspect is described as approximately 5′10″, 150 pounds, wearing black and gold pants, and in their late teens to early twenties. The second suspect is described as approximately 5′8″ tall, 140 pounds, wearing all black, and the same approximate age.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

This is an active investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 937-227-1222.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group