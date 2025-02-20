Delta offering payout to every customer on plane that crashed, flipped in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — Delta Air Lines said it will offer $30,000 to each passenger aboard the flight that crashed and flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday, according to CBS News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>> Photos: Delta flight flips after landing in Toronto

The flight took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with 76 passengers and four crew members.

TRENDING STORIES:

CBS News reported that a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said the Delta Care Team told passengers that “this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

All 80 people on board survived the crash, but 21 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

“We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries,” CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority Deborah Flint said.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 of the injured passengers have been released from the hospital, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CBS Mornings plane had an experienced crew that was trained for any condition.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, which is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating this crash.

Flint confirmed that investigators with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are also on scene.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 14 Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: A Delta Airlines plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight arriving from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight coming in from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: Bystanders look over the scene of a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight arriving from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight arriving from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) Delta crash A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) Delta crash A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: A Delta Airlines plane lies overturned after crashing earlier in the day at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight coming in from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 17: Activity is light at the Delta Airline counter after a Delta plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Several passengers were injured on the flight coming in from Minneapolis, resulting in the suspension of all flights at Canada's busiest airport. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: The site of the snow-covered Delta Airline plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet coming in from Minneapolis attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and flipping over on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: The site of the snow-covered Delta Airline plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet coming in from Minneapolis attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and flipping over on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) Delta crash TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: The site of the snow-covered Delta Airline plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet coming in from Minneapolis attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and flipping over on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group