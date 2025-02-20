Local

Delta offering payout to every customer on plane that crashed, flipped in Toronto

By WHIO Staff
Toronto-Delta Crash A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/AP)
By WHIO Staff

TORONTO, Canada — Delta Air Lines said it will offer $30,000 to each passenger aboard the flight that crashed and flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday, according to CBS News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>> Photos: Delta flight flips after landing in Toronto

The flight took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with 76 passengers and four crew members.

TRENDING STORIES:

CBS News reported that a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said the Delta Care Team told passengers that “this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

All 80 people on board survived the crash, but 21 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

“We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries,” CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority Deborah Flint said.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 of the injured passengers have been released from the hospital, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CBS Mornings plane had an experienced crew that was trained for any condition.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, which is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating this crash.

Flint confirmed that investigators with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are also on scene.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 14

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read