Death of Cincinnati Open intern under investigation as possible crime, report shows

MASON — The death of an intern at an area tennis center is now being investigated as aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a Mason police report obtained by our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

Joshua Darst, 21, died in August after falling off a cart at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during the Cincinnati Open.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Butler County Coroner determined Darst’s preliminary cause of death was head trauma.

The police report lists the name of a “suspect” and the related offense as aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to WCPO-9, the report specifically cites recklessness as part of the crime.

Mason police confirmed to our media partner that no charges have been filed against the “suspect” at this time, and the investigation is still underway.

“Death investigations are normal when you have a fatality like this,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told WCPO-9.

One officer noted in the report that they saw a head wound on Darst. They also observed bruising and scratches on his legs and back.

As medics took Darst to West Chester Hospital, police on scene started talking to other people, WCPO-9 reported.

“I began speaking with the other volunteers,” wrote one Mason officer. “The supervisor advised Darst is an intern for the tournament and that [REDACTED] was driving the cart when Darst fell. Contact was made with [REDACTED] who was on scene and he advised that they were driving through the lot when he began having difficulty with the steering on the industrial cart. As they approached a curve in the lot, going toward the volunteer entrance, away from the operations building, Darst fell out.”

Another officer wrote that after Darst was hospitalized, they took photos of the area and marked the tires of the cart.

“I then moved the cart from the lane and parked it near the forklifts,” the officer wrote. “While moving the cart, it appeared to operate normally without any noticeable malfunctions.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) told WCPO-9 that they are investigating the death.

The Cincinnati Open released a statement after the accident, saying, “This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

