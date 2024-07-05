Deadly Ohio apartment fire ruled homicide; Suspect arrested

COLUMBUS — A 46-year-old man is facing at least one charge after a woman was found dead in an apartment fire in Ohio last week, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

On Tuesday, Salvador Dumond was arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection to the death of Edith Saintilus, 53.

>> Ohio mother, 5-year-old daughter among 6 killed in Wisconsin house fire

On June 27, fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Columbus Park Apartments on Winslow Drive.

While fighting the fire, crews discovered a woman’s body. Police later identified the woman as Saintilus, WBNS-10 reported.

According to Columbus police, arson investigators uncovered “a number of circumstances” that led police to believe the death was suspicious.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office later classified Saintilus’ manner of death as a homicide.

After investigating, detectives concluded that Dumond lit the fire.

>> EF0 tornado confirmed in Logan County on Fourth of July

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and detectives are working on additional charges, including murder, according to WBNS-10.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

©2024 Cox Media Group