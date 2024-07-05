Ohio mother, 5-year-old daughter among 6 killed in Wisconsin house fire

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio mother and her 5-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Wisconsin last week.

Charis Kuehl, 38, and her daughter Stella, both of Powell, Ohio, were among six people killed in a house fire in Necedah, Wisconsin on June 30. Kuehl’s 66-year-old father, 35-year-old sister, and two nieces, ages 2 and 8, also died in the fire, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and WBNS in Columbus.

Kuehl‘s husband, Stephen, and their two other daughters survived the fire.

The family was having a get-together at a house while on vacation when the fire broke out, WBNS reported.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

A close friend of Kuehl told WBNS that the deadly fire happened just before Kuehl and her family were supposed to move to Minnesota.

The fire remains under investigation.





