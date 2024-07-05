Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing Ohio police officer

CLEVELAND — The man charged in connection to shooting and killing an Ohio police officer appeared in court Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set Delawnte Hardy’s bond at $5 million.

Delawnte was charged with aggravated murder and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Early Thursday morning, Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, was shot and killed while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault in the 1500 block of E 80th Place, according to Police Chief Dorothy Todd.

Officer Jamieson Ritter Photo

A prosecutor confirmed the warrant being served to Hardy was in connection to the shooting of his grandmother, according to WOIO-19.

Todd said multiple officers responded to the area to serve the warrant.

Hardy was leaving his home on a bicycle when officers arrived and began firing shots hitting Ritter, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The prosecutor said Hardy fired five shots.

Hardy is in custody at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

