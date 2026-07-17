Motorcyclist dies after crash on State Route 4, police say

FAIRFIELD — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on State Route 4 early Friday.

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A Fairfield Police officer saw a motorcycle lying on its side just after 1:50 a.m. in the median on State Route 4 near Headgates Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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An initial investigation revealed that the officer found a motorcyclist lying unconscious in a nearby median, according to Fairfield Police.

They have not identified the driver but say he was in his 20s.

Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he died.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Fairfield Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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