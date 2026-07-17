16-year-old accused of killing 2 teens takes plea deal

DAYTON — A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing two teenagers has taken a plea deal.

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Michael Johnson Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, these charges are connected to the shooting deaths of 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan.

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The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road on the evening of March 14, 2024.

When police got to the scene, they found Prater injured and someone performing CPR on him.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Morgan was taken to the hospital from the scene by a private vehicle. He also died from his injuries at the hospital.

A week after the shooting, Dayton Police asked for the public’s help locating Johnson, who was 14 at the time.

Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in Peoria, Illinois.

He is set to be sentenced on Aug 21.

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