Firefighters respond after explosion, fire at Duke Energy substation in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to an explosion and fire at a Duke Energy sub-station in Warren County Friday morning.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department posted an alert on social media around 7 a.m.

“Crews are on the scene of an explosion and fire at the Duke Sub-Station on Butterworth Road,” they said. “Please avoid the area. Duke is on the scene.”

Photos show flames and black smoke.

Butterworth Road is closed between Sibcy Road and Ascot Drive, according to Cincinnati TV station Fox 19.

We will update this story.

Firefighters respond after explosion, at Duke Energy substation Photo contributed by Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook) (Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook) /Hamilton Township Fire Rescue (via Facebook))

