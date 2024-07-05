Area high school graduate, marine dies in motorcycle crash

WARREN COUNTY — A local community is remembering a high school graduate who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month.

Lance Corporal Noah Lippeatt, 21, was on his way to see his family on Father’s Day when he was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to Mason City Schools.

The school district posted on social media that he was a varsity wrestler at Mason High School and the Comets Mascot. He graduated in 2021.

Lippeatt wrested for Campbellsville University before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in January 2023.

He was stationed at Camp Geiger, then Chesapeake, and Washington D.C. where he completed his last post duty with Marine Barracks 8th and I Washington DC Guard Company, his online obituary said.

A memorial is Saturday at Liberty Heights Church at 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. in Liberty Township.

The family has asked that donations be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) instead of flowers.

