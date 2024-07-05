EF0 tornado confirmed in Logan County on Fourth of July

LOGAN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a brief tornado touched down in Logan County on the Fourth of July.

The EF0 tornado touched down southeast of De Graff around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday and stayed on the ground for roughly 10 seconds, according to the NWS.

The maximum wind speed was 65 mph and its maximum path width was 50 yards.

The path length was .17 miles.

“Video confirms the development of a brief tornado that lasts about 10 seconds, and minor tree damage was reported at several residences along County Road 31 South in southwest Logan County, in addition to patio furniture being thrown,” the NWS wrote.

No injuries were reported.

Thursday’s tornado marks the 64th tornado in the state this year, extending the record set earlier this week.

