Dayton working to reduce forever chemicals in water supply

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is looking for funds to protect safe drinking water in the city and across the county. The city is working to take steps against forever chemicals, also known as PFAS.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell speaks with Dayton city leaders about the forever chemicals and where they believe they are coming from.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base releases new details about forever chemical contamination, clean-up

The city is taking steps to protect its water well fields and our water at home.

“Make sure that we can continue to provide safe, quality drinking water to the public,” Water Supply and Treatment Manager Keshia Kinney said.

Being able to wash dishes, brush your teeth and bathe is dependent on safe water. Which means keeping PFAS out of the water supply.

“There are some studies that say there are some health risks associated with prolonged PFAS exposure,” Kinney said.

