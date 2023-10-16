Dayton woman dead after workplace accident at factory identified

FRANKLIN — A woman who died after an incident at a Franklin plant has been identified.

Taylor Kendrick, 26, of Dayton was identified by the Warren County Coroner’s Office as the woman who died after an incident at the Forvia plant, formally known as Faurecia, just after midnight Saturday.

An incident with a piece of machinery was reported that caused severe trauma to Kendrick’s head, Capt. Brian Pacifico with Franklin Police Department told News Center 7.

Kendrick died from her injuries.

Pacifico told News Center 7 that the incident was “non-criminal.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the company about the incident. We’re awaiting a response.

