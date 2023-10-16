I-TEAM: ‘Heartbroken;’ Brides accuse local florist of failing to deliver flowers on wedding days

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Formal complaints have been filed with the state against a local floral business.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to two brides who took to social media to warn others about Flowers by Patricia after they said they were left heartbroken and disappointed on their wedding days. You can hear from them on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

Two separate complaints were filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office last week against Flowers by Patricia, located in St. Marys.

In a complaint made on October 7, a woman claimed she hired Flowers by Patricia for her wedding day on July 22. The complaint stated that on the day of the wedding, the business owner did not bring a boutonniere, mother’s corsages, five grand centerpieces, and a silk flower girl bouquet.

>> Parents get chance to speak to local school leaders after former custodian alleged of sexual assault

The complainant also reported that the business owner said the truck carrying her flowers was in an accident the Wednesday before the wedding and their flowers had been damaged so she was waiting on an insurance claim.

Months after her wedding, she says she still has not received a refund from the business after losing over $2,000.

Another complaint was filed last week by a parent claiming her son worked for the business owner in September and he and three other high school students were never paid.

News Center 7 is working to catch up with the business owner and will continue updating this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group