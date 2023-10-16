‘Never seen anything like this;’ Video depicting animal cruelty sparks local police investigation

KETTERING — Kettering police are looking into a video circulating on social media of a woman allegedly killing a dog.

Police launched an investigation this weekend after the video was posted across social media. However, Kettering investigators believe the video might have been shot months ago.

No charges have been filed yet.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.

