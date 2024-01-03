Dayton sees rise in gun offenses since the change in concealed carry law, study shows

DAYTON — Two of Ohio’s eight largest cities, including Dayton, saw a rise in gun crime after the state’s “constitutional carry” law took effect, according to a new study.

Ohio became the 23rd state to allow citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in June 2022. The study, published by the Center for Justice Research, showed that while crime involving guns dropped across the state’s eight largest cities as a whole, they were on the rise in two of the cities individually: Dayton and Cincinnati.









