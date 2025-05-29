Dayton Region Walk of Fame announces 2025 inductees

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Walk of Fame has announced this year’s inductees.

The Walk of Fame stretches down W. Third Street in the heart of the Wright-Dunbar District.

This year’s list of inductees spans from Hollywood to hometown heroes:

Rob Lowe

Actor Rob Lowe has a career that spans decades, but it all started in Dayton, where he was raised. He’s known for roles in movies like “The Outsiders,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and “About Last Night” and roles in television shows like “The West Wing,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “911: Lone Star.”

“His roots in Dayton remind us that the biggest stars shine brightest when they never forget where they came from,” a spokesperson for the Walk of Fame said.

Vic Cassano, Sr.

Dubbed the “King of Dayton-style pizza,” Vic Cassano, Sr., founded Cassano’s Pizza King.

“With a thin crust, square-cut slice, and entrepreneurial spirit, Vic Cassano turned a grocery store side hustle into a regional empire,” a spokesperson for the Walk of Fame said.

The Original Lakeside

Known for their hit “Fantastic Voyage,” The Original Lakeside were born and raised in Dayton. They brought a unique funk and sound to the nation that continues to inspire fans and musicians alike.

The Levin Family

The family behind the Levin Family Foundation is being honored for the work they do to uplift underserved communities across Montgomery County.

“Rooted in a courageous journey from Eastern Europe to Dayton, the Levins transformed hardship into hope,” a spokesperson for the Walk of Fame said.

Jenell Ross

Jenell Ross is the president of Bob Ross Auto Group. She is the only second-generation African-American woman auto dealer in the country.

The Walk of Fame said Ross continues to accelerate change across Montgomery County in her role at the auto group and as a breast cancer advocate.

All the inductees will be honored during a ceremony later this year.

