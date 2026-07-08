Dayton police to expand photo enforcement to all school zones

DAYTON — Photo enforcement is coming to school zones across Dayton this year.

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Dayton police said this expansion is intentional.

“There are signs; this is not us trying to hide a got ya event,” DPD Traffic Services Supervisor Sergeant Gordon Cairns said.

Meegan Brady said she wants her kids to be safe.

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“I think we really do need it. I mean there’s so much more traffic out there and nowadays there’s so many kids out there, so if we could just stop one kid from getting hurt, then what’s it gonna hurt?” Brady said.

She said she’s surprised by how people drive in school zones.

“It shocks me the amount of people that don’t know the road rules of passing a school bus. I mean, when that sign is out, slow down; there are kids around,” she said.

The Dayton Police Department announced that they are expanding its photo enforcement program on Wednesday.

“Every active school zone within the city will have a speed camera attached to that school zone, as well as any with an intersection with a red light within it, which will also have a red light camera,” Cairns said.

This program has been in motion for decades.

The department is operating cameras in twelve school zones. With this expansion, they will cover all 32 in Dayton.

“This is about equity across the board, not one school district is more important than another. This is about the safety of the children across the city of Dayton,” Cairns said.

However, these are only civil citations and don’t impact driving records.

“Ultimately, if we don’t write a single ticket because everyone is following the speed limit, then that’s a success in our eyes,” Cairns said.

Dayton police said these cameras only monitor speed and stop at red lights.

Drivers will not be cited for other violations, like distracted driving.

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