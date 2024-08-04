Dayton native competes in rowing final at Olympics

PARIS — A Dayton native competed in the women’s eight rowing finals Saturday morning at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As reported on News Center 7, Molly Bruggerman is a member of the U.S. Rowing team.

>>RELATED: Dayton native’s dream for Olympic gold alive as U.S. Rowing team advances

The U.S. women’s eight team placed fifth with a time of 06:01.73, according to the USRowing social media page.

Their time was just 0.24 seconds short of Team USA’s fastest Olympic time in history.

5️⃣th-place finish



The U.S. women’s eight places fifth with a time of 06:01.73, just 0.24 seconds short of @TeamUSA’s fastest Olympic time in history.#Paris2024 #RowToParis #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/XHvj3Kvbje — USRowing (@usrowing) August 3, 2024

Romania won gold with a time of 5:54.39, according to the Team USA Olympic results website.

Canada secured the silver medal and Great Britain got bronze.

Australia clinched fourth place, finishing just one second before Team USA.

>>RELATED: Dayton native gets spot on U.S. Olympic rowing team

Bruggeman attended Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton and was a member of its rowing team, News Center 7 previously reported.

She earned a rowing scholarship to the University of Notre Dame and was named All-American three times.

The U.S. women’s eight team has won gold four times but has not medaled in the last two Olympics.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group