Dayton native competes in rowing final at Olympics

PARIS — A Dayton native competed in the women’s eight rowing finals Saturday morning at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As reported on News Center 7, Molly Bruggerman is a member of the U.S. Rowing team.
The U.S. women’s eight team placed fifth with a time of 06:01.73, according to the USRowing social media page.
Their time was just 0.24 seconds short of Team USA’s fastest Olympic time in history.
The U.S. women’s eight places fifth with a time of 06:01.73, just 0.24 seconds short of @TeamUSA’s fastest Olympic time in history.#Paris2024 #RowToParis #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/XHvj3Kvbje
Romania won gold with a time of 5:54.39, according to the Team USA Olympic results website.
Canada secured the silver medal and Great Britain got bronze.
Australia clinched fourth place, finishing just one second before Team USA.
Bruggeman attended Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton and was a member of its rowing team, News Center 7 previously reported.
She earned a rowing scholarship to the University of Notre Dame and was named All-American three times.
The U.S. women’s eight team has won gold four times but has not medaled in the last two Olympics.
