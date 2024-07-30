Dayton native’s dream for Olympic gold alive as U.S. Rowing team advances

A Dayton native’s dream hope for Olympic gold is alive in Paris.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton native gets spot on U.S. Olympic rowing team

As News Center 7 reported back in April. Molly Bruggeman is a member of the U.S. Rowing team.

She made her first Olympic appearance on Monday.

Her team finished second in the women’s eight heats, the team posted on social media.

On Thursday, they will compete and qualify for Saturday’s finals.

Bruggeman attended Chaminade Julienne High School and was a member of its rowing team.

She was a four-time All-American at Notre Dame.

The U.S. has won gold four times in the women’s eight competition.

