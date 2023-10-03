Dayton mayor’s thoughts on Gov. DeWine’s proposed Ohio Department of Education Overhaul

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims has some concerns regarding Governor DeWine’s Ohio Department of Education Overhaul.

DeWine’s overhaul would replace the Ohio Department of Education with the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

This would allow the governor to appoint a director rather than the board elect a superintendent.

A lawsuit argues this overhaul violates the constitution, claiming it strips the current state board of its authority and gives it to the Governor.

“I’m not going to allow this situation to exist where we don’t know where we’re going because of this court ruling and children are not served,” DeWine said.

Mims, a former State school board member, said something had to change on the state level but is unsure if this is the right move.

“The state school board has been in a constant state of indecision for lack of a better word. It has not been working. Where we are. There has been chaos for more than 3 decades,” Mims said.

Mims told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright that Children and Education are the most important elements in this and he’s going to watch this play out.









