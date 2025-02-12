Dayton mayor to update city’s progress in 2025 State of the City Address

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. will deliver the 2025 State of the City Address tonight.

We have a LIVE preview of tonight’s State of the City Address this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Mayor Mims will speak at 6 p.m. tonight at the Kroc Center at 1000 North Keowee Street.

The topics include gun violence and development in Dayton.

Mims spoke with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell on Monday.

He’s been working to find potential solutions for months and recently started a partnership with an organization called Cure Violence Global.

Mims said this organization has helped the city create the Dayton Peace Initiative.

“Looking at Philadelphia and Chicago, we’re looking at a minimum of 20% reduction in crime,” he said.

As we enter a new year, I am excited to invite you to the 2025 State of the City Address, where we will reflect on Dayton’s progress, celebrate our shared successes, and chart a path toward the future.



Together we’re building a better Dayton. Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/NTyo5TaafP — Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. (@MayorMims) January 1, 2025

