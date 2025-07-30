Dayton man arrested, accused of threatening to kill U.S. Congressman

DAYTON — Federal agents have arrested Jeffrey Dorsey, a 60-year-old man from Dayton, on charges of threatening to kill a United States Congressman.

Dorsey was taken into custody Tuesday evening, and his case was unsealed Wednesday morning. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

The charges stem from a voicemail Dorsey allegedly left on the Congressman’s office line, in which he threatened to kill the representative if they voted to cut Medicaid.

“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “Threats to harm others, including public officials, will never be tolerated.”

According to the charging documents, Dorsey used explicit language in his voicemail, stating, “If you vote to take my f***ing Medicaid away, I’m gonna cut your f***ing head off…But I tell you this, clearly to your brain, if you f*** with my Medicaid, you’re a dead f***.”

Making interstate communications with a threat to injure is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kelly A. Norris, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Elena Iatarola, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders is representing the United States in this case.

A criminal complaint merely contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

