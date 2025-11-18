Dayton man admits to threatening to kill U.S. Congressman over Medicaid cuts

DAYTON — A Dayton man recently admitted to threatening to kill a United States Congressman.

Jeffrey Dorsey pleaded guilty to one federal count of interstate communications with a threat to injure on Monday, according to U.S. District Court records filed on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dorsey was arrested in July.

The charge stems from a voicemail Dorsey left on the Congressman’s office line, in which he threatened to kill the representative if they voted to cut Medicaid.

According to the charging documents, Dorsey used explicit language in his voicemail, stating, “If you vote to take my f***ing Medicaid away, I’m gonna cut your f***ing head off…But I tell you this, clearly to your brain, if you f*** with my Medicaid, you’re a dead f***.”

Making interstate communications with a threat to injure is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Dorsey’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 1:45 p.m.

