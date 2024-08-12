Dayton man accused of sexually abusing 2 children formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 57-year-old Dayton man accused of raping and sexually abusing at least two minors in Riverside has been formally charged, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas court records.

Ricky Dale Ivey was indicted on six counts of rape of a victim under 13 and 16 counts of sexual battery.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said there are two victims in the case, both of which are known to Ivey.

Additional information on the case was not immediately available.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Riverside Police arrested Ivey on August 1 at an address in the 1700 block of Harshman Road.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Ivey was reported missing by a family member.

At that time, Riverside Police said officers were looking for Ivey as part of an unrelated investigation.

Ivey’s bond was previously set at $2,500,000, according to court records.

He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

