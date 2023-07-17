Dayton man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase indicted on charges

WARREN COUNTY — A Dayton man has been formally charged in connection to leading troopers on a high-speed chase in March.

Calviontay D. Ivory, 20, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury Monday on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of OVI, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a Mazda after it was caught going over 100 mph. The driver, Ivory, allegedly failed to stop and then led troopers on a chase from Interstate 75 northbound near Turtlecreek Twp. to Dayton.

After allegedly leading troopers on a 27-mile-long chase, Ivory crashed while trying to exit the interstate at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Ivory and another passenger were transported from the crash site to an area hospital, while a third passenger was not injured. Prosecutors said in a court record filed Monday that Ivory caused “serious physical harm to one of the passengers.”

Troopers later learned that the car Ivory was reported stolen from Kettering, News Center 7.

