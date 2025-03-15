Dayton Kroger property sold for over $2M

DAYTON — The Kroger property on Wayne Avenue has been sold to a new owner.

According to property records, the property was sold on Feb. 27

OCV Dayton LLC sold the property at 1555 Wayne for $2.33 million.

Wayne Avenue Investments LLC is the new owner of the property.

Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore says Kroger will continue to lease the building.

“We are committed to serving the community at our Wayne Avenue location,” Moore said.

