Dayton housing market remains stable; Home sales jump 7% in the last year

DAYTON — Home sales in the Dayton metro area have increased by over 7% from June 2024 to this year, according to local realtors.

The Dayton real estate market is experiencing growth, with the average sales price rising more than 11% to over $324,000. This positive trend contrasts with other parts of the country where home sales are slipping.

“Homes are selling, and the Dayton real estate market is experiencing growth,” said Kunal Patel, treasurer for Dayton Realtors.

Despite a drop in the number of overall sales during the first six months of the year compared to 2024, the market remains stable. Kunal Patel noted that the increased number of listings benefits buyers, maintaining a healthy market.

Patel also mentioned that while the market isn’t moving as fast as it did in previous years, it remains stable. “It’s not a downturn. We’re not seeing homes sell for less than what they were last year or the year before,” he said.

Lower-priced homes are selling quicker than higher-valued houses, which is typical in the current market. Patel advises potential buyers to seek help from an agent if planning a move soon.

The Dayton real estate market is showing resilience with stable growth in home sales and prices, offering a positive outlook for buyers and sellers alike.

