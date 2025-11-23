Dayton football player earns weekly PFL honor

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) recognized a University of Dayton football player as it announced its final weekly awards of the season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Redshirt sophomore Josh Williams has been named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after his efforts in Dayton’s 42-14 win at Davidson on Saturday.

The Dayton-native and Wayne High School grad intercepted two passes in the first quarter.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first was returned 32 yards for a touchdown that put UD ahead, 7-0.

Williams’ second interception set up the Flyers’ second touchdown of the afternoon.

He returned his two picks for a total of 47 yards.

Williams finished the 2025 season with six interceptions. Those are the most since Brandon Easterling had six back in 2019.

Dayton earned eight PFL weekly awards this season.

They finished with a 7-4 overall record, including 5-3 in the PFL.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group