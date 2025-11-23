Dayton football ends 2025 season with dominant win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The University of Dayton football team dominantly ended the 2025 season.

Dayton scored 20 points off four Davidson Wildcat turnovers in a 42-14 win at Davidson, North Carolina.

Former Tippecanoe graduate Liam Poronsky threw for 201 yards and two scores in his first UD start.

Gavin Lochow caught 11 passes for 188 yards.

The Flyer improved to 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the Pioneer Football League.

Former Wayne High School graduate Josh Williams put Dayton on the board with a 32-yard pick-six as they led, 7-0. Williams intercepted his second pass, which led to a Luke Hanson 1-yard touchdown run as UD led, 13-0, at halftime.

UD opened the second half with 10 straight runs as they drove 62 yards downfield. Hanson scored his second touchdown of the game.

On a Flyer two-point conversion, Poronsky threw a backwards pass to offensive tackle Matthew Barnes, who was uncovered in the formation, and ran untouched into the end zone to expand the lead to 21-0.

Eli Kirk’s fumble recovery gave Dayton great field position at the Davidson 17-yard line. Poronsky threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Weatherly to increase it to 28-0.

Before the third quarter ended, Poronsky found LeRoy Lewis IV for a 10-yard touchdown pass to LeRoy Lewis IV, and UD led, 35-0, after three quarters. This was Lewis’ first touchdown as a collegiate.

Levi Moell capped the Flyers’ scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Dayton had a season-high 474 yards in total offense.

