Dayton Flyers still undefeated in Atlantic 10; play 2 road games in Philadelphia this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team remained undefeated in the Atlantic 10 after two wins last week.

Dayton continued to play shorthanded this week. They played two games with Jordan Derkack and Malcolm Thomas.

Amael L’Etang returned Friday night against Loyola Chicago, but missed Tuesday’s game against Duquesne.

UD traveled to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and won without all three players.

Senior guard Javon Bennett hit a jumper with under two minutes remaining, and the Flyers made six foul shots down the stretch in a 71-65 win.

Dayton returned home on Friday for their second game against Loyola Chicago. They overcame a sluggish first half as they led, 31-30, at halftime. But De’Shayne Montgomery and Javon Bennett caught fire in the second half as UD won, 78-51, to sweep the season series against the Ramblers.

The Flyers are now 14-4 overall, and 5-0 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton has two games in Philadelphia this week.

They play at LaSalle on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. UD will then battle Saint Joseph’s at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Larry Hansgen will call both games on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

