Dayton overcomes sluggish first half; dominates Loyola Chicago in second half

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team was sluggish to start the game but controlled the second half against Loyola Chicago on Friday night.

Dayton made 15-25 shots, 60 percent, in the second half as they won, 78-51.

De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 21 points while Javon Bennett added 19. Jauin Simon scored a career-high 14 points.

Former Dayton men’s basketball coach and current Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory attended Friday’s game. He coached UD from 2003 to 2011.

The Flyers improved to 14-4 overall and stayed undefeated in the Atlantic 10 at 5-0.

Loyola Chicago led by as many as five points in the first half, including 28-23, with 3:43 left until halftime.

UD scored eight straight points to take a 31-28 lead with 38 seconds left in the half. The Ramblers added two foul shots as Dayton led 31-30 at halftime.

The Flyers outscored the Ramblers, 15-4, to open the second half to take a 46-34 lead with 15:43 to play.

Simon made two foul shots to put UD ahead, 55-45, at the 8:38 mark.

Montgomery scored five straight points to extend the advantage to 60-45. Bryce Heard’s alley-oop got the UD Arena crowd on its feet and expanded the lead to 62-45 with 6:10 remaining.

Bennett buried back-to-back three-pointers that pushed it to 68-47 with 4:27 to go. Damon Friery capped the scoring with a trey.

The Ramblers outrebounded Dayton, 42-34. UD forced 19 turnovers, which led to 19 points.

The Flyers’ next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 21, when they travel to Philadelphia to play LaSalle at 6:30 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery drives to the basket against Loyola Chicago on Jan. 16, 2026 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK_ROSHTO/Photo of De'Shayne Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto)

