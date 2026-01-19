Woman found dead after being struck by driver, who thought he hit a deer, police say

ELYRIA — A woman was found dead in an Ohio tree lawn after being struck by a driver, who thought he hit a deer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a home in Elyria after a report of a woman lying unresponsive in the snow, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers said her injuries were consistent with someone being hit by a car.

The department said that surveillance video from a nearby home confirmed that a car hit the woman. They identified the vehicle as a maroon Ford Escape, WOIO reports.

The car was located at a home in Lorain.

Officers spoke with the male driver, who admitted to driving in the area. The man told police that he thought he hit a deer. WOIO said.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs are contributing factors in the crash, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group