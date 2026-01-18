3 injured after head-on crash at busy Dayton intersection, report says

DAYTON — Three people were injured after a head-on crash at a busy local intersection on Friday.

Dayton officers and medics responded around 5:03 p.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ridge Avenue on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

An initial investigation showed that a 2018 White GMC Terrain was going south at an unknown speed on Riverside Drive when it tried to turn left on Ridge Avenue.

The SUV hit a 2010 Silver Chevrolet Suburban going north on Riverside Drive, the crash report stated.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage.

Medics transported the GMC driver, a 69-year-old woman, to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet SUV were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the crash report said.

Officers cited the GMC driver for failure to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

