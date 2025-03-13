Dayton Dragons sold to New York firm

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced they are being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The Dragons will remain a High-A affiliate with the Cincinnati Reds, according to a media release.

“We’re proud to join Diamond Baseball Holdings and begin an exciting new era of Dragons baseball,” said Dragons President Robert Murphy. “They have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities.”

Murphy will remain president and continue to operate the club.

The Dragons will join the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, on the DBH roster.

