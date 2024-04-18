Dayton Dragons pitcher throws fastest pitch in Day Air Ballpark history

DAYTON — A Dayton Dragons pitcher made team history Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Luis Mey fired a 103 m.p.h. fastball in the sixth inning and broke the previous record set by current Reds pitcher, Hunter Greene.

“History made at Day Air Ballpark!” the team wrote on social media. “Luis Mey threw (a) 103 MPH pitch!”

Greene threw a 102 m.p.h. pitch back in 2018 when he was with the Dragons.

Dayton beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 3-2.

The two teams will be back in action tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

