‘I’m super excited;’ Dragons players ready to open 2024 season tonight in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are ready to begin a new season Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons will host the Lansing Lugnuts as the team begins 2024 season in Downtown Dayton.
The Dayton Dragons are a single-A minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds’ first-round draft pick from 2023, Rhett Lowder, will get the start tonight.
“I’m super excited,” he told News Center 7 on Thursday.
Lowder played college baseball at Wake Forest.
We also spoke with Rueben Ibarra on Thursday and he is ready go to.
“Yeah, man, I can’t contain it!” he said. “Opening season, I’m so happy to be here!”
News Center 7 checked and while most of the stadium will be filled, there are still a handful of seats available.
First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
For information on tickets, visit this website.
