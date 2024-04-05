‘I’m super excited;’ Dragons players ready to open 2024 season tonight in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are ready to begin a new season Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons will host the Lansing Lugnuts as the team begins 2024 season in Downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Dragons are a single-A minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds’ first-round draft pick from 2023, Rhett Lowder, will get the start tonight.

“I’m super excited,” he told News Center 7 on Thursday.

Lowder played college baseball at Wake Forest.

We also spoke with Rueben Ibarra on Thursday and he is ready go to.

“Yeah, man, I can’t contain it!” he said. “Opening season, I’m so happy to be here!”

News Center 7 checked and while most of the stadium will be filled, there are still a handful of seats available.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For information on tickets, visit this website.

