Dayton Dragons to honor The Victory Project youth program as ‘Community All-Star’

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons will recognize The Victory Project as a “Community All-Stars” recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game this Friday.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley, team officials said Wednesday in a prepared statement. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors, or good Samaritans. It could be a first responder or a volunteer.

Since 2009, The Victory Project in downtown Dayton has “drastically altered the trajectory of the social economy of our community. Through their programs, young men ages 12 to 18 have access to structured physical activity, a consistent meal, brotherhood and friendship, guidance, and the opportunity to work,” Dragons officials said.

The Victory Project is open six days a week and offers a place to help keep young people from dropping out of high school, discourage participating in criminal activity, and from having a child prior to marriage. Members arrive completely voluntarily and compete for numerous jobs on a variety of work projects that include work training, resume building, and $10 an hour. And once in, the participants want to stay, team officials said.

It’s a non-profit but the work projects arm, Victory Improvement Projects, allows The Victory Project to function like a business. With funds from these work projects and the help of private donors, the operation is debt-free.

Since the start of The Victory Project, its focus has always been on the young men of downtown Dayton, and in 2023 is expanding that mission with a new West Dayton campus that will increase the overall impact to 100 students. Each will join the workforce roster at Victory Improvement Projects.

Team officials said for all their efforts to support Dayton youth by providing a sanctuary, guidance, and hope for a positive future, The Victory Project is being honored as a Dragons Community All Star.

If you want to learn more about how you can help support Victory Project, check out victoryproject.org.

If you know other great individuals or organizations going above and beyond for the Miami Valley community, tell the Dragons about them. You can nominate an All-Star at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Friday’s event, against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark, is the third of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season.

Game-time is 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons will be highlighting Community All-Stars at games all summer.

