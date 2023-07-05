National recall issued for 2 varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mondelēz Global LLC has announced a voluntary recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, because of the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut.

The New Jersey food manufacturer, in the announcement made Monday, said the undeclared peanut may be the result of cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

This recall is limited exclusively to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed below, available at retail stores nationwide including Kroger and Walmart. No other belVita products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, or markets outside the United States are included in or affected by this recall.

“We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products,” company officials said in a prepared statement. “There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.”

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified below they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Following is a list of affected products, their retail UPC (all best when used-by dates are prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024):

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme, (8.8 oz. carton) Retail UPC 0 44000 04328 5

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme (14.08 oz. carton) 0 44000 05723 7

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme (1 pound, 5.12 oz. carton) 0 44000 05861 6

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme (14.08 oz. carton) 0 44000 06330 6

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme (2 lb. 12 oz. carton) 0 44000 04602 6

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme (8.8 oz. carton) 0 44000 06304 7

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme (1.76 oz. pouch) 0 44000 04070 3

* belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme (1.76 oz. pouch) 0 44000 06370 2





