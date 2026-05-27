Area man formally charged with over 50 child-porn related charges

WARREN COUNTY — An area man accused of possessing images and videos of children in a state of nudity and drugs has been indicted.

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Christian Baughman, 44, was formally charged with multiple felonies by a Warren County grand jury on Tuesday.

This includes 40 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, 16 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, according to a Warren County Grand Jury report.

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Baughman is alleged to possess drugs as well as images and videos of children in a state of nudity, and/or engaged in sexual activity on December 23 in Hamilton Township.

He was also charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, the grand jury report said.

Baughman’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 12.

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