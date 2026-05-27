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Memorial Day Tornadoes: Remembering the devastation, destruction 7 years later

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com and Xavier Hershovitz
FILE PHOTO 2019 Memorial Day tornado damage
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com and Xavier Hershovitz

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — It has been seven years since tornadoes destroyed parts of the Miami Valley on Memorial Day in 2019.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz looks back on the steps local leaders took to make sure residents were safe after the Memorial Day tornadoes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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So many people can remember exactly where they were when those storms occurred on May 27, 2019, when 15 tornadoes ripped through the Miami Valley.

Trees, homes, and several businesses were damaged.

Both 84 Lumber and Scene 75 were also hit in the storm.

Almost 4,000 properties across Montgomery County were damaged.

Kurt Althouse, Vandalia City Manager, was the police chief back in 2019. He said what sticks out to him more than the destruction was the way people came together to help.

“The Miami Valley pulled together like no other time before that I can remember. Neighbors were helping neighbors. Other cities were providing dump trucks, front loaders, and emergency resources,” he said.

Many places have either been rebuilt or torn down since the Memorial Day tornadoes.

People can drive around many of these communities and still see reminders of those tornadoes.

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