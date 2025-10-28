Dayton Convention Center gets 10-year extension with MCCFA

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority (MCCFA) has announced a 10-year contract extension with Legends Global to manage the Dayton Convention Center (DCC) through 2036.

This extension follows a successful partnership that has enhanced the DCC’s operations and market position, making it a vital economic driver for the region.

Pam Plageman, executive director and CEO of the MCCFA, stated, “This extension represents not only our trust in Legends Global’s management of the Dayton Convention Center but also our shared vision to keep the center growing as a catalyst for economic vitality in downtown Dayton and across the Miami Valley region.”

The contract extension coincides with the completion of a $45 million renovation and modernization project at the Dayton Convention Center. This renovation included high-level finishes, new ballrooms, modern meeting spaces, upgraded technology, public art, and enhanced amenities, repositioning the center as a premier convention and events destination.

Michael King, general manager of the Dayton Convention Center for Legends Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership, noting the transformation of the facility and the potential to expand the event portfolio and strengthen community partnerships.

The Dayton Convention Center, a 300,000-square-foot facility, includes three column-free exhibit halls, two ballrooms, a 654-seat theater, and 20 meeting rooms, all located near downtown Dayton’s historic district.

Looking ahead, the Dayton Convention Center plans to open Elevate Café and Bar in early 2026, a new street-level dining venue that will bring year-round energy to the district with a café-by-day, bar-by-night design and a welcoming seasonal patio.

